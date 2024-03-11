Local News Hour | March 8, 2024
Ways To Subscribe
- Utah Avalanche Center forecast (3:09)
- Park City considers undergrounding power lines in Bonanza Park area (6:36)
- Historian Sandra Morrison talks about the history of women in Park City (7:50)
- Park City Councilmember Ed Parigian has a recap of last night's meeting (22:33)
- Wasatch County Council votes yes to conserve 200 acres of North Fields (34:46)
- Wasatch High School switches to ungendered graduation gowns (38:01)
- Chuck Garvey, guitarist of popular jam band moe., previews upcoming shows at Egyptian (40:00)