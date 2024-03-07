Park City considers undergrounding power lines in Bonanza Park area

Relocating the power lines connected to the Rocky Mountain Power substation near the Boneyard Saloon would give Park City more space to develop the Bonanza Park neighborhood.

The city purchased five acres adjacent to the substation for an arts district in 2017. Officials are now conducting a planning study with public input to determine what sort of mixed use development best fits.

Regardless of what is chosen, deputy city manager Jen McGrath said relocating the power lines would help by removing the 60-foot setbacks.

“What that means for us is it creates more than 40 burial plots at the cemetery, which is currently maxed out,” McGrath said. “It also allows for a lot more flexibility in planning the Bonanza Park area, and it would remove the transmission lines from Boot Hill as well.”

This spring Rocky Mountain Power will present to the Park City Council the estimated cost, potential schedule and equipment that would be needed to underground the lines.