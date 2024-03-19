© 2024 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | March 19, 2024

By Leslie Thatcher
Published March 19, 2024 at 12:55 PM MDT
Utah Avalanche Center forecast (03:07)

Developer offers to partner with Park City on affordable housing at Richardson Flat(05:41)

Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau with a preview of this week's county council meeting (07:55)

Victims of radon gas Bill Johnson and Connie Alexakos talk about how undetected radon in their homes caused lung cancer and how they're raising awareness statewide (21:38)

KUER reporter Saige Miller recaps this year's session and how this session was a bit different because it's an election year (33:16)

