Developer offers to partner with Park City on affordable housing at Richardson Flat

Steve Cannon, the president of master planned communities at Larry H. Miller Real Estate, made the offer during a public hearing about affordable housing in upper Deer Valley.

The Park City Council ultimately decided not to pursue housing on the Mine Bench, in part because previous development agreements deemed the area “undeveloped recreational open space.”

“I just want to offer up that, as owners of nearly 1,000 acres in Richardson Flat, we'd love to work with the city staff and leaders on options and solutions for bringing affordable housing to the area,” Cannon said during the March 14 public hearing, “in perhaps less sensitive areas, as well that are closer to freeway transportation, east of Main Street and the congestion here, and close to a park-and-ride.”

Cannon also expressed support for affordable housing generally.

KPCW first reported in March 2022 Larry H. Miller had purchased most of Richardson Flat by way of two separate LLCs.

Park City annexed the western half of the company’s land, while Hideout was seeking to annex the eastern half. Both annexations led to lawsuits.

The LLC that owned the eastern half of the land protested Park City’s annexation to the west, but Third District Court dismissed the claim. The company appealed but later dropped the case.

When Hideout tried annexing the eastern half of the land, which is within Summit County, the county sued. That case made it to the Utah Supreme Court, which heard oral arguments last March but had not rendered a decision as of Monday.

Larry H. Miller Real Estate is involved in planning the Cedar Crest Village development in the northern part of Summit County. The town-sized development concept is under review at the Eastern Summit County Planning Commission.

The planning commission canceled its March public hearing. The next discussion and hearing is set for April 18.