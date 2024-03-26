© 2024 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | March 26, 2024

By Leslie Thatcher
Published March 26, 2024 at 4:13 PM MDT
Utah Avalanche Center forecast (3:49)

Kouri Richins faces new attempted homicide, financial charges (6:16)

Summit County Manager Shayne Scott discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting (09:12)

Historic Park City Alliance Executive Director Ginger Wicks and Utility Engineer Griffin Lloyd have details about the Main Street water line replacement beginning Monday. (25:13)

Park City Community Foundation Equity and Access Manager José Chacón, and VP of Equity & Impact discuss the Diego Zegarra discuss the merger of two sports and recreation programs under one new name. (35:56)

Heber approves zoning changes for heart of downtown (47:25)

Local News Hour
