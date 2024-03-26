Local News Hour | March 26, 2024
Utah Avalanche Center forecast (3:49)
Kouri Richins faces new attempted homicide, financial charges (6:16)
Summit County Manager Shayne Scott discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting (09:12)
Historic Park City Alliance Executive Director Ginger Wicks and Utility Engineer Griffin Lloyd have details about the Main Street water line replacement beginning Monday. (25:13)
Park City Community Foundation Equity and Access Manager José Chacón, and VP of Equity & Impact discuss the Diego Zegarra discuss the merger of two sports and recreation programs under one new name. (35:56)