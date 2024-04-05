Local News Hour | April 5, 2024
Ways To Subscribe
- Utah Avalanche Center forecast (2:52)
- Maple tapping boil down party celebrates syrup-making season (5:21)
- Tara McKee, Division of Outdoor Recreation's deputy director of grants and planning, discusses the first-ever Mountain West Trails Conference (8:08)
- Ameyalli resort plans move forward, with consolidated timeline (24:02)
- Park City Councilmember Tana Toly has a recap of last night's meeting (25:53)
- A community issue: bullying and harassment in Park City schools (40:30)
- Founder and President of Kids Play International Tracy Evans discusses today's event (45:18)
- St. Moritz now available for Ikon Pass holders (50:17)