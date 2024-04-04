Ameyalli resort plans move forward, with consolidated timeline

Ameyalli, a resort focused on health and wellness, is under construction in Midway at approximately 800 North 200 East.

In late March, the city council approved a change to the resort’s master plan, reducing the number of development phases from four to two. On Tuesday, the council granted preliminary approval to the plans for that final phase.

Phase one, which includes 24 duplexes and two family lodges, was approved in September 2022. It’s under construction now.

At Tuesday’s meeting, city planner Michael Henke gave councilmembers an overview of what’s next for the development.

“So tonight, we’re really looking at this area that includes the well-being center, the hotel units and the cottages,” he said.

Plans will add 80 hotel rooms and 23 guest cottages to the resort. A spa, a farm kitchen and the Chopra House of Enlightenment will also be built.

The resort is being developed in partnership with Deepak Chopra, famous for promoting alternative medicine.

All units will be rentals, which Henke said will benefit Midway City.

“The proposal will benefit the city financially by creating a greater tax base,” he said. “This is pure hotel rooms, which does help us with the formula regarding meeting the requirements for the resort tax.”

Ameyalli will also build public trails that will connect with Midway’s larger trail network.

The city council voted to give the plans their preliminary approval as construction continues on phase one. Ameyalli must secure the council’s final approval to begin building the second phase.

The first homes on the resort property could be finished sometime this summer.