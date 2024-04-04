St. Moritz now available for Ikon Pass holders

Passholders now have six European resorts to choose from.

St. Moritz in Switzerland is located in the Engadin Valley of the Swiss Alps and hosted the 1928 and 1948 Winter Olympics and five FIS Ski World Championships.

For the 2024/25 winter season, Ikon Pass holders will have access to seven days at St. Moritz’s nine ski areas with no blackout dates. Ikon Base Plus and Base Pass holders have five days of access.

Ikon’s other European resorts include Zermatt Matterhorn in Switzerland, Dolomiti Superski in Italy, Chamonix [shah-moh-nee] Mont-Blanc Valley in France, Kitzbuhel [kitz-bule] in Austria and Grandvalira [grand-val-ree-ah] Resorts in Andorra.

Next winter’s Ikon Passes are on sale. Prices will go up April 19.