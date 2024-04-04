© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

St. Moritz now available for Ikon Pass holders

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 4, 2024 at 12:34 PM MDT
Serbia's Marko Vukicevic competes during a men's downhill race, at the alpine ski World Championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Sunday, Feb.12, 2017.
Alessandro Trovati
/
AP
Serbia's Marko Vukicevic competes during a men's downhill race, at the alpine ski World Championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Sunday, Feb.12, 2017.

Ikon Pass has added a second resort in Switzerland to its list of ski destinations.

Passholders now have six European resorts to choose from.

St. Moritz in Switzerland is located in the Engadin Valley of the Swiss Alps and hosted the 1928 and 1948 Winter Olympics and five FIS Ski World Championships.

For the 2024/25 winter season, Ikon Pass holders will have access to seven days at St. Moritz’s nine ski areas with no blackout dates. Ikon Base Plus and Base Pass holders have five days of access.

Ikon’s other European resorts include Zermatt Matterhorn in Switzerland, Dolomiti Superski in Italy, Chamonix [shah-moh-nee] Mont-Blanc Valley in France, Kitzbuhel [kitz-bule] in Austria and Grandvalira [grand-val-ree-ah] Resorts in Andorra.

Next winter’s Ikon Passes are on sale. Prices will go up April 19.
Ski Resorts
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Sydney Weaver