Local News Hour | April 19, 2024
Arizona Coyotes officially coming to Salt Lake after NHL approves sale to Utah Jazz owners (03:13)
West Hills sponsor to resubmit incorporation petition after landowner drops out. (04:05)
South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan has an update from this month's board meeting. (06:10)
Artist shares vision for Heber park with 70+ sculptures. (22:35)
Egyptian Theater Executive Director Randy Barton on Sundance Film Festival's potential move. (24:56)
Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation CEO Colin Hilton recaps the IOC visit last week. (37:59)