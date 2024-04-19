West Hills to resubmit incorporation petition after landowner drops out

Derek Anderson, the landowner organizing support for a new town between Kamas and Hideout, West Hills, will need to submit a new petition for incorporation.

That’s because at least one landowner opted out after consultants ran the numbers on West Hills’ financial feasibility.

The Utah Lieutenant Governor’s office held a public hearing about the first feasibility study Feb. 12. Landowners within the potential town boundaries had a month to request to be excluded.

It was the second opportunity to request exclusion since West Hills-area landowners petitioned for incorporation in May 2023. After residents got a first look, the would-be town shrunk from about 3,400 acres to 3,200 acres.

The lieutenant governor’s staff wouldn’t say who or how many landowners requested exclusion this time.

But under Utah law, anyone who wants out must own at least 10% of the incorporation area or 1% of that area’s total market value. They also must live on the edge of West Hills, not in the middle.

Anderson has until June 30 to submit a new petition for incorporation and has told KPCW he intends to meet the deadline. That will trigger a new feasibility study by LRB Public Finance Advisors which will look at the new boundaries.

In the new petition, Anderson may redraw West Hills’ boundaries entirely, since some who wanted to opt out didn’t qualify under state law.

“We’re aware a number of landowners asked the lieutenant governor to be excluded from the original proposed boundary, which we want to respect,” he said. “We’ll review the exclusion requests and attempt to modify the boundaries prior to resubmitting a new proposed town boundary.”

According to Jordan Schwanke, who oversees incorporations for the lieutenant governor’s office, if the town boundaries change by 20%, Anderson will need to get new signatures.

Otherwise, the 10 signatures from the original petition will suffice, provided none of the signatories opted out.

Once the lieutenant governor’s office receives the new petition and if LRB finds the new boundaries are feasible, a second public hearing will be scheduled.

After that, Anderson and town supporters can collect signatures to put incorporation on the next November ballot. A simple majority of voters within the proposed town boundaries has the final say on West Hills.