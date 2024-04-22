© 2024 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | April 22, 2024

By Leslie Thatcher
Published April 22, 2024 at 1:24 PM MDT
‘This is Sundance’s home’: Park City braces for potential departure of iconic indie fest (02:51)

Utah Symphony and Opera Marketing Director Meredith Laing has details on this summer's Deer Valley Music Festival. (06:11)

Elite runner, women’s sports advocate, and author Lauren Fleshman, Women's Giving Fund member Rebecca Blanchette and Adult Services Librarian Kate Mapp talk about next Monday's presentation at PC Library. (21:07)

Park City Chamber Bureau Sustainability Director Morgan Mingle and VP of Marketing and Communications Dan Howard have an update on the sutainability grants and winter lodging numbers. (37:25)

Richins makes it to American Idol top 12 (49:23)

Local News Hour
