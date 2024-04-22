Local News Hour | April 22, 2024
Ways To Subscribe
‘This is Sundance’s home’: Park City braces for potential departure of iconic indie fest (02:51)
Utah Symphony and Opera Marketing Director Meredith Laing has details on this summer's Deer Valley Music Festival. (06:11)
Elite runner, women’s sports advocate, and author Lauren Fleshman, Women's Giving Fund member Rebecca Blanchette and Adult Services Librarian Kate Mapp talk about next Monday's presentation at PC Library. (21:07)
Park City Chamber Bureau Sustainability Director Morgan Mingle and VP of Marketing and Communications Dan Howard have an update on the sutainability grants and winter lodging numbers. (37:25)