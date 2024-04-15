Idol to announce top 14 tonight

Kaibrienne Richins, a North Summit High School grad from Henefer, sang her first original song Sunday. It’s titled “Girl I Was.”

She called the song a “love letter to my younger self.” It was about finding self-love.

What seemed at first like a slip-up the judges found to be authentic and relatable.

“I think it's kind of boring when somebody's perfect. You know, because I think that we've all been there. We all relate to this," Katy Perry said. "There's humanity in that performance.”

Fellow judges Lionel Ritchie and Luke Bryan agreed. Ritchie shared his own experience freezing up before a crowd in Madison Square Garden.

American Idol announced Sunday night Richins was moving on to the next round of competition. After the public voted, the field was whittled from 24 to the top 20.

The field shrinks to 14 Monday night at 6 p.m. MDT on ABC.