Local News Hour

Local News Hour | June 18, 2024

By Leslie Thatcher
Published June 18, 2024 at 11:41 AM MDT
MIDA predicts ‘exponential’ growth in revenue as Wasatch County projects grow(02:34)

Park City School District considers $191M budget, new cell phone policy (05:18)

South Summit School District approves 4% pay raises for educators, staff (06:49)

Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau with a preview of this week's county council meeting (09:02)

Park City Board of Realtors CEO Jamie Johnson and mentor, speaker & holistic coach Rachelle Raven talk about the upcoming speaker series June 27 as well as legislative real estate issues (24:50)

Co-Founders of Park City Opera Lisl Wangermann and Lena Goldstein announce the opening of their summer season (37:08)

