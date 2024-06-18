Local News Hour | June 18, 2024
MIDA predicts ‘exponential’ growth in revenue as Wasatch County projects grow(02:34)
Park City School District considers $191M budget, new cell phone policy (05:18)
South Summit School District approves 4% pay raises for educators, staff (06:49)
Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau with a preview of this week's county council meeting (09:02)
Park City Board of Realtors CEO Jamie Johnson and mentor, speaker & holistic coach Rachelle Raven talk about the upcoming speaker series June 27 as well as legislative real estate issues (24:50)
Co-Founders of Park City Opera Lisl Wangermann and Lena Goldstein announce the opening of their summer season (37:08)