Park City School District considers new cell phone policy, next year’s budget

The new policy would prohibit students from using cell phones during school hours. It does include exceptions, such as a health concern or for educational purposes.

It would require students to keep phones out of sight in a secure place like a locker or backpack.

It also outlines several disciplinary measures if students fail to comply. First would be a verbal warning, followed by placing the student’s phone in the central office for the rest of the school day. In more severe cases, a conference would be scheduled with parents or guardians to discuss cell phone use.

The school board will consider posting the new cell phone policy at its meeting Tuesday. New policies must be posted for 20 days to allow for public comment, then the school board will consider officially adopting the new guidelines.

The board could also move to adopt next year’s $191 million budget, which marks an 11% increase from last year.

It includes an 8% property tax increase, which equates to a roughly $80 bump for a primary home with a $1.5 million valuation.

If the school board moves forward with the tax increase, a Truth in Taxation hearing will be scheduled for August 20.

General public comment will be at 5 p.m. at Tuesday’s board meeting, which is taking place at district offices on Kearns Blvd.

It’ll also be streamed live on Youtube.