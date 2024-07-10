Local News Hour | July 10, 2024
- Park City School District Board members divided on superintendent performance review process (3:38)
- Karen Marriott discusses a new Facebook page and app where nonprofits and residents can get involved and post their volunteer needs (8:45)
- Neighbors show kindness after latest Heber Pride flag thefts (19:27)
- Park City Manager Matt Dias previews this week's city council meeting (22:57)
- Heber Valley Chamber Executive Director Dallin Koecher has an update on area events (39:47)
- Final incumbent drops out of Park City School District board race (48:49)