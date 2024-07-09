© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Final incumbent drops out of Park City School District board race

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published July 9, 2024 at 3:43 PM MDT
Park City School District.
Kristine Weller
Park City School District.

With Anne Peters no longer running in district 1, come November, the entire Park City Board of Education will have turned over.

The Summit County clerk’s records showed Peters withdrew her reelection bid in district 1 Tuesday, July 9.

She told KPCW she was stepping back to spend more time on her businesses and with her family and declined to comment further.

Seats representing districts 1, 2 and 3 are on the ballot in November, and now all three incumbents have dropped out.

Board President Andrew Caplan and Vice President Wendy Crossland withdrew in early May. Trailside resident Dave McFawn withdrew days later.

With Peters out of the running in district 1, which includes Old Town, Prospector and Park City Heights, retired nurse Susan Goldberg is unopposed.

Pediatrician Eileen Gallagher is unopposed in district 2, which covers parts of Silver Springs, upper Park Meadows and Trailside.

Former National Ability Center CEO Danny Glasser will face off against child nutritionist Kathleen Britton for district 3. That includes Canyons Village, western Kimball Junction and the rest of Silver Springs.

Board members Nicholas Hill and Meredith Reed were elected to their first four-year terms in districts 4 and 5 two years ago, so come November, the entire Park City Board of Education will have turned over.

Utah school board races are non-partisan. The general election is Nov. 5.
Tags
Park City School District Elections 2024
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas