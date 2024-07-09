Final incumbent drops out of Park City School District board race

The Summit County clerk’s records showed Peters withdrew her reelection bid in district 1 Tuesday, July 9.

She told KPCW she was stepping back to spend more time on her businesses and with her family and declined to comment further.

Seats representing districts 1, 2 and 3 are on the ballot in November, and now all three incumbents have dropped out.

Board President Andrew Caplan and Vice President Wendy Crossland withdrew in early May. Trailside resident Dave McFawn withdrew days later.

With Peters out of the running in district 1, which includes Old Town, Prospector and Park City Heights, retired nurse Susan Goldberg is unopposed.

Pediatrician Eileen Gallagher is unopposed in district 2, which covers parts of Silver Springs, upper Park Meadows and Trailside.

Former National Ability Center CEO Danny Glasser will face off against child nutritionist Kathleen Britton for district 3. That includes Canyons Village, western Kimball Junction and the rest of Silver Springs.

Board members Nicholas Hill and Meredith Reed were elected to their first four-year terms in districts 4 and 5 two years ago, so come November, the entire Park City Board of Education will have turned over.

Utah school board races are non-partisan. The general election is Nov. 5.