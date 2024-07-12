Local News Hour | July 12, 2024
- Park City purchases Round Valley open space once envisioned for hotel (3:00)
- $75K high-impact grant awarded to People’s Health Clinic (5:22)
- Salt Lake Tribune reporter Paighten Harkins talks about recent story on Park City senior population (8:17)
- Slow your roll: 15 mph limit on Snyderville Basin bike paths, too (19:17)
- Mark Gaber of the Campaign Legal Center talks about the Utah Supreme Court's redistricting decision (21:13)
- Park City Councilmember Jeremy Rubell recaps last night's meeting (36:33)
- Wasatch County leaders not yet ready to agree on bypass priorities (48:35)