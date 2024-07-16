Local News Hour | July 16, 2024 By Leslie Thatcher Published July 16, 2024 at 2:17 PM MDT Listen • 49:40 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google RSS More locals are visiting Utah ski areas. (02:19)Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau previews this week's county council meeting. (05:01)Kimball Art Center exhibit explores the struggle and spirit found at the U.S.-Mexico border. (23:13)Youth Sports Alliance part of Utah Olympic delegation heading to Paris. (38:29)Vehicle hits, kills bear on I-80 in Summit County, witness says. (41:23)Recycle Utah previews their 9th Annual 100 Mile Meal. (43:12)Allegedly intoxicated e-biker arrested in Sun Peak neighborhood. (48:14)