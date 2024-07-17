Local News Hour | July 17, 2024 By Leslie Thatcher Published July 17, 2024 at 1:22 PM MDT Listen • 48:42 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google RSS Local leaders preview their Paris trip for the announcement of the 2034 Winter Games. (02:35)Longtime Park City-area landscapers fined $164K for storing equipment at home. (20:23)Wasatch County leaders’ letter to UDOT still 'a work in progress.' (23:30)Park City Fire District addresses fireworks ban and increased fire danger. (25:42)Endurance mountain bike race Park City Point 2 Point has a new director. (37:44)Summit County fire danger increased to ‘extreme’ amid drift smoke advisory (48:07)