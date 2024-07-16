Summit County fire danger increased to ‘extreme’ amid drift smoke advisory
Summit County has increased its fire danger to “extreme” as wildfire risk increases across the state.
The county also plans to authorize a fireworks ban for all unincorporated parts of Summit County.
There are no active fires or red flag warnings in the county.
However, a health advisory is in place for drift smoke from fires in the northwestern states.
Text SCFIREINFO to 888777 for updates on Summit County's fire outlook and conditions, Red Flag Warnings, prescribed burns, active fire updates.