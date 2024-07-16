© 2024 KPCW

Summit County fire danger increased to ‘extreme’ amid drift smoke advisory

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 16, 2024 at 3:44 PM MDT
Drift smoke can be seen in Park City from fires in the northwestern states July 16, 2024.
Drift smoke can be seen in Park City from fires in the northwestern states July 16, 2024.

Summit County has increased its fire danger to “extreme” as wildfire risk increases across the state.

The county also plans to authorize a fireworks ban for all unincorporated parts of Summit County.

There are no active fires or red flag warnings in the county.

However, a health advisory is in place for drift smoke from fires in the northwestern states.

Text SCFIREINFO to 888777 for updates on Summit County's fire outlook and conditions, Red Flag Warnings, prescribed burns, active fire updates.
