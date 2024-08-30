Local News Hour | August 30, 2024 By Parker Malatesta Published August 30, 2024 at 12:48 PM MDT Listen • 49:40 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google RSS Park City School District superintendent sole finalist for Colorado job. (03:49 )Exploring the science behind the new asphalt in Parleys Canyon. (06:26)Midway weighs how to manage e-bikes after crash injures 3 teens. (23:25)Labor Day weekend full of local events. (26:30)Salt Lake Tribune Executive Editor Lauren Gustus on top stories of the week. (38:20)