Midway weighs how to manage e-bikes after crash injures 3 teens

Three Wasatch High School students were hospitalized Monday, Aug. 26, after their e-bike collided with an SUV on Midway’s Main Street. All three were wearing helmets.

Three teen girls were riding together on one e-bike and made a U-turn when they did not have the right-of-way, according to police. The driver of the SUV was unable to stop in time to avoid hitting the teenagers.

Heber City Police Sgt. Josh Weishar said local law enforcement is working on a plan to educate community members about proper e-bike usage.

“Basically because of that accident, Chief Sever has asked me and the traffic unit to put together a video or something to present to the community on what our rules and laws are for e-bikes,” he said. “Currently, we follow the same rules and laws that the state follows when it comes to e-bikes.”

Utah law says children under 14 can’t use e-bikes without adult supervision, and those under eight are not allowed to use e-bikes at all. Teenagers under age 16 are restricted from using class 3 e-bikes, which have pedal assistance and can reach 28 miles per hour.

Weishar said it’s important for all riders – whether their bikes are electric or not – to follow the rules of the road.

He said parents should reinforce bike safety with their children, especially the importance of wearing a helmet.

“Bumps and bruises we can fix, but brain damage is really scary, and we don’t want that to happen to anybody,” he said. “A helmet is always a good idea. It’s just like buckling up – this is the best you can do on a bicycle.”

Wasatch County hasn’t yet adopted formal speed limits or other rules for e-bike usage. In neighboring Summit County, riders must stay below the 15 miles per hour speed limit on all major bike paths.

Midway is in the process of finalizing a contract with Heber City Police for daytime patrolling in the town. Traffic enforcement, including e-bikes, is one concern Midway councilmembers have said they want the new police presence to address.

Mayor Celeste Johnson said she’s optimistic officers can begin work sometime next week.

But she said local leaders are still debating the best path forward to regulate e-bike use in Midway.

“Our hesitation with declaring some kind of a speed limit for e-bikes is that it sends a message that it’s okay to be on them on the trails, and we’re not sure we even want them on our trails,” she said. “We think e-bikes are probably more appropriate on the road, and if they’re on the road, in my opinion, the kids should be 16 or older; they should have a driver’s license.”

That way, all e-bike users will be required to know the rules of the road. She said Midway is seeing problems with young e-bikers in particular.

Johnson said Midway’s Main Street is state Route 113, so its speed limit, crosswalks and stoplights are dictated by the Utah Department of Transportation. The town can give feedback but doesn’t have final say.

She said the city council will discuss possible e-bike rules at its meeting Tuesday, Sept. 3.