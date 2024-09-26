Local News Hour | September 26, 2024 By Connor Thomas Published September 26, 2024 at 12:36 PM MDT Listen • 48:27 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google RSS Trails report with Mountain Trails Foundation. (3:33)Landlords earn skis, fitness passes in workforce rental incentive program. (6:38)Summit County Councilmember Roger Armstrong recaps Wednesday's meeting. (9:17)Leadership Class 30 members' 'Colectiva' app connects Latinos with local services. (29:11)Arts Council Marketing Manager Kendall Kelley and Maren Mullin of Gallery Mar preview this Friday night's gallery stroll. (41:10)Park City School District offers community education courses for locals of all ages. (46:12)