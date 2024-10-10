Local News Hour | October 10, 2024 By Connor Thomas Published October 10, 2024 at 5:44 PM MDT Listen • 49:50 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google RSS The latest trails report with Mountain Trails Foundation. (02:56)Yellow Lake Fire 20% contained as fire urgency increases. (04:16)UDOT: 5 Heber bypass options no longer viable. (07:17)Summit County Councilmember Canice Harte recaps Wednesday's meeting. (11:12)Park City Council considers removal of Hillside Ave. home from historic list. (26:43)Park City shares details on the Shot Ski and Halloween on Main events. (29:06)Park City Film Executive Director Katy Wang has a preview of upcoming screenings. (34:24)Summit County will not issue burn permits amid dry weather. (47:17)Check smoke alarms during National Fire Prevention Week. (47:45)PC MARC employee arrested for alleged child sex abuse. (49:14)