PC MARC employee arrested for alleged child sex abuse

WARNING: this report discusses issues that may be upsetting to some readers.

Patrick Robert Baker, 25, of Salt Lake City, is being held without bail in the Salt Lake County jail for attempting to molest a 5-year-old boy.

The PC MARC confirmed Baker worked as a seasonal lifeguard and swimming instructor this summer. Previously Baker served as the teen director for the Boys & Girls Club in Murray.

According to court documents, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security arrested Baker on Sept. 30.

Charging documents state Baker, for weeks, was texting with someone he thought was the father of a 5-year-old boy and was going to allow him to sexually abuse the child.

It was actually an undercover agent who arranged a meetup Baker thought was with the father and child.

When Baker arrived at the arranged location, he ran from law enforcement and had to be taken to the ground to be placed in custody. He later admitted to officers he had inappropriate content involving children on his phone.

Baker is now facing a first-degree felony charge of attempted sodomy of a child. If convicted, he could spend 15 years to life in prison.

He’s being held without bail ahead of his court appearance later this month.

The PC MARC and the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salt Lake both said in statements Baker had since been terminated.

In a statement, Park City Municipal said parents whose child was enrolled in programs with Baker have since been notified. The city said it is unaware of any criminal activity while Baker worked at the MARC.

Park City Municipal requires all employees to go through pre-employment background checks.

Amanda Ree Gardner, chief executive officer of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salt Lake, said in a statement that the organization was “shocked and deeply concerned” by the arrest.

Anyone who believes their child may have been subjected to abuse can contact Summit County law enforcement at (435) 615-3601.

The Utah Coalition Against Sexual Assault has a 24-hour helpline for survivors, families and anyone impacted. English speakers can call (801) 736-4356. Spanish speakers can call (801) 924-0860.