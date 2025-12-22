Local News Hour | December 22, 2025 By Leslie Thatcher Published December 22, 2025 at 12:25 PM MST Listen • 48:31 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Utah Avalanche Center forecast (02:26)Park City conserves almost 330 acres of Clark Ranch as open space (05:52)Park City Councilmember-elect Tana Toly looks back at her time in office, and what's to come (08:10)Park City Chamber Bureau CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff has a monthly tourism update (26:13)Winter sports update with vice president of The Utah Nordic Alliance(TUNA) Richard Hodges (40:11)