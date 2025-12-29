Local News Hour | December 29, 2025 By Jennifer Dobner Published December 29, 2025 at 3:43 PM MST Listen • 49:57 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Utah Avalanche Center forecast (2:52)Director of Utah Forestry, Fire and State Lands Jamie Barnes talks about House Bill 48 and how it will mitigate fire risk and insurance issues (06:18)Midway Mayor Celeste Johnson on year-end recap (23:22)DWR Conservation Outreach Manager Tonya Kieffer-Selby discusses the importance of the Christmas bird count and the upcoming count in Heber (34:19)