Mitigating fire risk and insurance issues in Utah's high-risk areas

By Connor Thomas
Published December 29, 2025 at 3:39 PM MST
The relatively slow wildfire season in Utah has allowed wildland firefighters more time for prevention efforts, such as training, meeting with fire-prone communities and clearing brush. This photo shows an engine academy trained local crews in central Utah on May 20-21, 2023.
Utah Forestry, Fire And State Lands
File - Wildland firefighters train local crews in central Utah on May 20-21, 2023.

Director of Utah Forestry, Fire and State Lands Jamie Barnes talks about House Bill 48 and how it will mitigate fire risk and insurance issues in high-risk wildland-urban interface (WUI) areas in Utah.

The bill requires homeowners in these zones to pay fees, ranging from $20 to $100 annually, to fund lot assessments and fuel mitigation efforts. A map of high-risk areas identifies structures at risk, with assessments conducted annually to reduce wildfire risk and fees.

Connor Thomas
