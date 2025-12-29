Mitigating fire risk and insurance issues in Utah's high-risk areas

Director of Utah Forestry, Fire and State Lands Jamie Barnes talks about House Bill 48 and how it will mitigate fire risk and insurance issues in high-risk wildland-urban interface (WUI) areas in Utah.

The bill requires homeowners in these zones to pay fees, ranging from $20 to $100 annually, to fund lot assessments and fuel mitigation efforts. A map of high-risk areas identifies structures at risk, with assessments conducted annually to reduce wildfire risk and fees.