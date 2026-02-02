Local News Hour | February 2, 2026 By Leslie Thatcher Published February 2, 2026 at 11:22 AM MST Listen • 49:55 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Utah Avalanche Center forecast (02:42)Amy Redford shares father’s story in stand against Trump immigration policies at Sundance (05:54)Acting City Manager Jodi Emery and Deputy City Manager Heather Sneddon preview this week's city council meeting (09:26 )Heber City Public Information Officer Ryan Bunnell previews Tuesday's city council meeting (26:41)A winter sports update with Beyond the Podium's Chris Needham and Olympian Hunter Hess (40:07)