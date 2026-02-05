Local News Hour | February 5, 2026 By Jennifer Dobner Published February 5, 2026 at 11:46 AM MST Listen • 49:32 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Utah Avalanche Center forecast (2:18)Wasatch County School District notifies family of potential threat amid walkout (5:00)Heber City leaders seek safer pedestrian routes around bypass (6:42)Summit County councilmember details emergency services grant plans (9:22)Utah Natalie Randall discusses the upcoming Utah tourism day on the hill (21:16)Snow drought threatens Utah’s summer water sources (30:36)UOP's Alice Merryweather details venue's Winter Games watch party, events (33:48)Park City identifies preferred Clark Ranch development site (42:54)LDS Church pledges ‘significant financial donation’ to support Utah’s 2034 Olympics (45:42)Utah Congress members sue to try to block new House districts that boost Democrats' chances (46:39)Park City police see increase in calls, multiple protests during final Sundance (47:36)