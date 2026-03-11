© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | March 11, 2026

By Leslie Thatcher
Published March 11, 2026 at 4:35 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Local News Hour podcast title card.
KPCW

Utah Avalanche Center forecast (02:25)

Neighbors ask Summit County Council to delay vote on proposed UOP changes (04:40)

Park City Institute Ex. Director Ember Conley with details on this weekend's fundraiser and a look ahead at the rest of the Main Stage series. (08:07)

Summit County Housing Authority Director Madlyn McDonough and county transportation director Carl Miller with details on the first of four housing and transportation community events March 12. (21:24)

Heber Valley Chamber Executive Director Dallin Koecher has an update on upcoming events in the valley. (34:13)

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher