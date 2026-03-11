Local News Hour | March 11, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
Utah Avalanche Center forecast (02:25)
Neighbors ask Summit County Council to delay vote on proposed UOP changes (04:40)
Park City Institute Ex. Director Ember Conley with details on this weekend's fundraiser and a look ahead at the rest of the Main Stage series. (08:07)
Summit County Housing Authority Director Madlyn McDonough and county transportation director Carl Miller with details on the first of four housing and transportation community events March 12. (21:24)
Heber Valley Chamber Executive Director Dallin Koecher has an update on upcoming events in the valley. (34:13)