Local News Hour | March 18, 2026 By Leslie Thatcher Published March 18, 2026 at 12:46 PM MDT Listen • 51:10 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Utah Avalanche Center forecast (2:22)Canyons Village developer unlocks financing after council reversal (5:26)Heber City councilman discusses bypass route, dogs in parks (8:11)PC Council preview: raises for city staff, Bonanza 5-acre project(23:23)'Sister Act, Jr.' set for debut on Timpanogos Valley Theater stage (42:28)Summit County Council may vote on Basin cemetery location at public hearing (49:41)