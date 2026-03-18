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Local News Hour

'Sister Act, Jr.' set for debut on Timpanogos Valley Theater stage

By Leslie Thatcher
Published March 18, 2026 at 12:29 PM MDT
Timpanogos Valley Theater performance of "Sister Act, Jr." opens March 20, 2026
Timpanogos Valley Theater
Timpanogos Valley Theater performance of "Sister Act, Jr." opens March 20, 2026

Timpanogos Valley Theater Director Sarah Ray previews the upcoming production of "Sister Act, Jr." Based on the film starring Whoopi Goldberg, the play features a cast of 12-18-year-olds, showcasing young female talent. Performances run from March 20-28. The theater also hosts weekly improv nights for beginners and is preparing for auditions for "1776," a male-heavy show celebrating the U.S.'s 250th anniversary, with auditions on March 18.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher