'Sister Act, Jr.' set for debut on Timpanogos Valley Theater stage

Timpanogos Valley Theater Director Sarah Ray previews the upcoming production of "Sister Act, Jr." Based on the film starring Whoopi Goldberg, the play features a cast of 12-18-year-olds, showcasing young female talent. Performances run from March 20-28. The theater also hosts weekly improv nights for beginners and is preparing for auditions for "1776," a male-heavy show celebrating the U.S.'s 250th anniversary, with auditions on March 18.