Local News Hour | May 8, 2026 By Roger Goldman, Grace Doerfler, Connor Thomas Published May 8, 2026 at 11:10 AM MDT Listen • 51:18 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Conspiracy lawsuit against Kamas dismissed by federal judge (2:36)Gene Shawcroft on drought and the Colorado River (5:56)Park City Councilmember Diego Zegarra has a recap of last night's meeting (23:03)KUER reporter Hugo Rikard-Bell and KPCW's Grace Doerfler on the Box Elder County Commission vote to invite MIDA in to develop data center campus (37:01)