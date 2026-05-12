Local News Hour | May 12, 2026
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Summit County Manager Shayne Scott discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting (02:41)
Park City prepares for long wildfire season following warm winter (20:47)
South Summit Superintendent of Schools Greg Maughan has details on last night's board meeting (23:02)
People's Health Clinic Chief Executive Officer Dr. Mairi Leining and Pediatrics Medical Director Dr. Zainab Kagen with an update. (36:20)
Expert: ‘New Utah’ remains prosperous amid U.S. economic downturn (45:22)
Summit County health officials prepare for hantavirus response (48:20)