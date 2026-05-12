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Local News Hour

Local News Hour | May 12, 2026

By Leslie Thatcher
Published May 12, 2026 at 12:31 PM MDT
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KPCW

Summit County Manager Shayne Scott discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting (02:41)

Park City prepares for long wildfire season following warm winter (20:47)

South Summit Superintendent of Schools Greg Maughan has details on last night's board meeting (23:02)

People's Health Clinic Chief Executive Officer Dr. Mairi Leining and Pediatrics Medical Director Dr. Zainab Kagen with an update. (36:20)

Expert: ‘New Utah’ remains prosperous amid U.S. economic downturn (45:22)

Summit County health officials prepare for hantavirus response (48:20)

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher