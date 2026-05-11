Park City prepares for long wildfire season following warm winter

The Park City Fire District and its Summit and Wasatch County partners are preparing for a long wildfire season.

Though Utah saw a typical amount of moisture this winter, the Beehive State had record-low snowpack and abnormally high temperatures. That means spring runoff — which is crucial to Utah’s water supply — began early .

During a Park City Council meeting May 7, Park City Fire Marshal Mike Owens said more warm temperatures are on the horizon. According to the National Weather Service, an El Niño pattern is developing, which likely means a hot summer for Utah.

Owens said the moisture from early spring runoff will turn into quick plant growth. High temperatures will dry them out just as fast.

“Our fuels are going to dry out a little faster, and our fire season is going to start a little bit sooner,” he said. “The warm temperatures bring warm winds, and that's where we get into these fire problems.”

But, Owens said thanks to precautions, Park City hasn’t faced too many issues with wildfires. In the last 12 years, he said there have only been 32 wildfires within city limits with less than 10 acres burned.

To prevent the spread of wildfires, the city council passes a seasonal fire ban every year, which it did again April 30 . Under the restrictions, open flames and fireworks are prohibited.

Park City Chief Fire Code Official Dave Thacker said the city has collaborated with the Utah Department of Transportation on wildfire mitigation along Interstate 80, including grading and weeding. That’s to prevent another wildfire like in 2021, when the Parleys Canyon fire resulted in a 4-day evacuation of 5,000 households.

“The minute somebody's car catches on fire, the first thing they do is shoot into the shoulder, that catches on fire, and then it's racing towards our area, so that’s been a huge project,” Thacker said.