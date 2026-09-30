Local News Hour | September 30, 2026 By Leslie Thatcher Published September 30, 2026 at 11:17 AM MDT Listen • 48:33 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Fallen Park City pilot Ryan Cutter honored in procession home (3:22)Park City Senior Citizens, Inc. Program Manager Lauren Kane and Live Like Sam Programs Director Jessica Parker have details on how to register for the Sages and Seekers program (6:13)Park City Manager Adam Lenhard previews this week's city council meeting (16:58)Park Silly Sunday Market Executive Director Kate McChesney has a season recap (36:36)Vail: ‘third-party data’ shows Epic Pass outperforms others, despite sagging sales (45:10)