Fallen Park City pilot Ryan Cutter honored in procession home

Ryan Cutter, 46, was killed in a helicopter crash with co-pilot Greg King while fighting the Dome Fire in Yosemite National Park Sept. 20. The crash remains under investigation.

On Tuesday, Cutter’s ashes were flown to the Heber airport. About 100 first responders and a procession of almost 40 vehicles escorted him home to Summit Park.

Community members stood along the route from U.S. 40 to Interstate 80, many holding American flags.

U.S. Forest Service official Sierra Hellstrom said seeing the local support was emotional along the way.

“As we drove through the procession today under the bridges, the public standing and lining the road, waiting with flags, saluting, those people may never know what that means to us,” Hellstrom told KPCW. “We cannot thank the public enough for helping us bring Ryan home in such an honorable way.”

Cutter was born in New Hampshire and grew up skiing at the Dartmouth Skiway, according to the Ford K. Sayre Memorial Ski Council. As a child, he was a competitive ski jumper.

Cutter later moved to Park City and started his career as a pilot.

Cutter’s friend and neighbor, Scott Greenwood, said he was always drawn to the air.

“He was a ski jumper. He was a base jumper, a wingsuit guy, helicopter, of course,” Greenwood said. “And he loved to fight gravity. For 46 years, he fought gravity.”

Greenwood said beyond seeking adrenaline, Cutter was a loyal friend.

“He was dry, sarcastic,” Greenwood said. “He had the wittiest, sharp tongue that was so, so, so funny, and he did all of those things in an attempt to hide his soft side because he was a teddy bear.”

Daniel Harris, a coworker and friend, reflected on the communities Cutter touched.

“Ryan was, I considered a good friend, even though I didn’t necessarily hang out with him every day, kind of a thing,” Harris said. “I didn’t realize how many people in our community had that relationship with him … it didn’t just affect the community of backcountry skiers or paragliders or base jumpers.”

Cutter is survived by his wife, Nina Pacchia, and their dogs.