Local News Hour | November 20, 2026 By Roger Goldman Published November 20, 2026 at 12:47 PM MST Listen • 51:11 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Summit County seeks to balance building wealth, making housing affordable (2:44)University of Utah political science professor Juliet Carlisle talks about Utah's election results (6:55)Park City Councilmember Molly Miller has a recap of last night's meeting (23:21)Former FAA official Michael Huerta on last week's ground stop, holiday travel (35:17)