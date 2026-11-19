Summit County policymakers are wrestling with the same contradiction housing advocates face around the country.

That is, the thing that makes homes good investments — equity — often makes them unaffordable for the next homeowner. That’s why many affordable condos and houses in Summit County are deed-restricted and can only appreciate 3% every year.

County leaders are reconsidering that policy as one of the ways to help workers buy a home without sacrificing upward mobility.

“If you’re capped at 3%, you’re somewhat disincentivized to move up because you’ve got this great deal,” Councilmember Chris Robinson said at a housing policy meeting Nov. 12.

About 36% of people who work in Summit County also live in Summit County.

The county surveyed Park City firefighters, and about half the respondents said they wouldn’t relocate to Summit County if their home only appreciated 3% annually.

Councilmember Megan McKenna, who bought an affordable townhome in Park City for around $299,000 seven years ago, said she understands that perspective.

“My maximum resale value now with 3% every year, I could now sell that unit for over $350,000,” she said.

By comparison, some homes in Silver Creek Estates have doubled in value in the last nine years. That’s according to resident and developer Tony Tyler, who spoke at a housing policy panel Tuesday.

Fellow panelist Dalton Schaefer, a Park City firefighter, said his 3% appreciation cap in Silver Creek Village is better than nothing.

But he agreed the cap has discouraged some of his coworkers from pursuing affordable homeownership. Some would prefer to rent. Schaefer also said his neighborhood of mostly townhomes and condos isn’t as vibrant as it could be.

“Everyone there wants to be a part of block parties and do little house get-togethers and stuff,” he said Tuesday. “We don't have that sense of community at this point.”

Summit County Housing Authority Executive Director Maddy McDonough said allowing more appreciation could help residents stay in the community longer.

“Perhaps we have an appreciation cap that increases based on someone’s longevity with their department to encourage someone to stay long-term,” she said on Nov. 12.

Jason Glidden, who runs the nonprofit Mountainlands Community Housing Trust, said another policy solution could be tying appreciation to swings in the housing market overall.

“Put the sales price at, maybe, 60% of what market is, and then you could sell at 60% of market,” he said.

County and nonprofit leaders are reexamining for-sale affordable housing now because they feel like they’ve made good progress with rentals.

The affordable units recently built or approved in the Park City area at EngineHouse, Studio Crossing, Altus Park City, Crossroads at Silver Creek and at Junction Commons in Kimball Junction are nearly all rentals.

According to Summit County Housing and Economic Development Director Jeff Jones, rental projects are easier because they can leverage tools for-sale projects can’t, including federal tax credits.

“On the ownership side, there's none of that, so there's a huge gap of subsidy somewhere that has to be covered,” he told the council Nov. 12. “If you want to increase those numbers, that's still going to require some really creative financial tools.”

Jones said he has seen market-rate rents soften in response to new affordable rentals hitting the market.

But prices remain an issue. Sixty-five percent of the Park City firefighters who responded to the county’s survey said they considered leaving their jobs due to high housing costs.

Schaefer said none of his coworkers have bought affordable housing in Summit County within the last three years.