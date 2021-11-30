© 2022 KPCW

Mountain Money | November 22, 2021

Published November 30, 2021 at 10:09 AM MST
On this week’s Mountain Money, we explore ideas for change in the education system, people trying to make a living in the rural towns of the American West, and the 12th year of Small Business Saturday.

In The Future of Smart, author Ulcca Hansen discusses the changes needed in education to sustain healthy communities, economic systems, and civic society.

Dax Jacobson of the Rural Towns Project Podcast talks about the rural American West and the people he talks with who are trying to make a living in the rural towns of the American West.

Mountain Money ends the show highlighting Small Business Saturday, coming up this weekend.

All this and more on this episode Mountain Money.

