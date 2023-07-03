© 2023 KPCW

Mountain Money

Mountain Money | July 3, 2023

By Roger Goldman,
Alison Kuhlow
Published July 3, 2023 at 12:41 PM MDT
Mountain Money talks with David Dodson about his new book, "The Manager's Handbook: Five Simple Steps to Build a Team, Stay Focused, Make Better Decisions, and Crush Your Competition." (01:01)

Author Michael Thomsen shares the history of how the UFC turned mixed martial arts into a multibillion-dollar business and global pop culture phenomenon in his new book "Cage Kings." (22:20)

Then, Mountain Money ends the hour with Connor Brown, owner of Offset Bier. (38:30)

