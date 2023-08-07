© 2023 KPCW

Mountain Money

Mountain Money | August 7, 2023

By Roger Goldman,
Alison Kuhlow
Published August 7, 2023 at 1:54 PM MDT
iStockPhoto

Mountain Money talks with author Victor Luckerson about his book "Built From Fire: The Epic Story of Tulsa’s Greenwood District, America’s Black Wall Street." (00:00)

Then, Deer Valley Resort’s Homeowner Liaison, Jenna Sommer, discusses trends in the nightly rental business. (24:17)

Mountain Money ends the hour talking with Scott House of the Park City Chamber Bureau about their partnership with Park City High School on their new mobile information center. (39:16)

Mountain Money
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman
Alison Kuhlow
KPCW co-host and producer of Mountain Money
See stories by Alison Kuhlow
