© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Mountain Money

Mountain Money | October 23, 2023

By Alison Kuhlow,
Andrea Buchanan
Published October 23, 2023 at 3:25 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Homes in Park City, Utah
Ski Utah
Homes in Park City, Utah

Professor of business at Wayne State University, Marick Masters, discusses the United Auto Workers Stike negotiations. (00:10)

Then, Kimberly Flores, owner of FulFILLed, Park City’s zero waste and refill shop, highlights its selection of eco-friendly personal care and household cleaning products. (13:21)

And Mountain Money ends the hour exploring the relationship between Nuzzles & Co and Russian River Vineyards’ Chester wine brand and the newly formed Utah Chester Wine Club. (30:05)

Mountain Money
Stay Connected
Alison Kuhlow
KPCW co-host and producer of Mountain Money
See stories by Alison Kuhlow
Andrea Buchanan
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Andrea Buchanan