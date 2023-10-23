Mountain Money | October 23, 2023

Professor of business at Wayne State University, Marick Masters, discusses the United Auto Workers Stike negotiations. (00:10)

Then, Kimberly Flores, owner of FulFILLed, Park City’s zero waste and refill shop, highlights its selection of eco-friendly personal care and household cleaning products. (13:21)

And Mountain Money ends the hour exploring the relationship between Nuzzles & Co and Russian River Vineyards’ Chester wine brand and the newly formed Utah Chester Wine Club. (30:05)