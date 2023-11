Ed Lewis with Kensington Investment Company discusses Utah’s new tallest high rise – Astra Tower. (00:00)

Then, Beth Rossi with Pendry Park City highlights their second annual Dia de los Muertos celebration. (25:53)

And Mountain Money explores the inner workings of Live PC Give PC with Park City Community Foundation’s Alexis Brown and Danielle Wright, Managing Director with J.P. Morgan Private Bank. (40:36)