Mountain Money

Mountain Money | November 27, 2023

By Alison Kuhlow,
Doug WellsRoger Goldman
Published November 27, 2023 at 4:33 PM MST
Author Joanna Robinson dives into the exhilarating world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as she discusses her new book "MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios."

Then, Chris Tang, professor at the UCLA Anderson School of Management and scholar of global supply chain management, highlights the increase in brick and mortar shopping this season and whether or not the supply chain can meet demand.

And Mountain Money ends the hour learning about Park City Restaurant Association’s premiere culinary experiences planned for Platform by the James Beard Foundation.

