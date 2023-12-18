© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Mountain Money

Mountain Money | December 18, 2023

By Alison Kuhlow,
Doug WellsRoger Goldman
Published December 18, 2023 at 12:53 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe

Rob Copeland delves into his book "The Fund: Ray Dalio, Bridgewater Associates, and the Unraveling of a Wall Street Legend." (00:00)

Then, Anya Schiffrin and Haaris Mateen discuss their published working paper that estimates the amount of money that Meta and Google should pay US news publishers for the value of the journalism and information they produce. (23:40)

And Andrea Zavala talks about her Main Street business, Lola Eclectic, that provides goods that are connected to culture, made with goodness, love and soul. (40:04)

Mountain Money
Alison Kuhlow
KPCW co-host and producer of Mountain Money
See stories by Alison Kuhlow
Doug Wells
Co-host of Mountain Money since 2012
See stories by Doug Wells
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman