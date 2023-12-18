Mountain Money | December 18, 2023

Rob Copeland delves into his book "The Fund: Ray Dalio, Bridgewater Associates, and the Unraveling of a Wall Street Legend." (00:00)

Then, Anya Schiffrin and Haaris Mateen discuss their published working paper that estimates the amount of money that Meta and Google should pay US news publishers for the value of the journalism and information they produce. (23:40)

And Andrea Zavala talks about her Main Street business, Lola Eclectic, that provides goods that are connected to culture, made with goodness, love and soul. (40:04)