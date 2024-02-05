© 2024 KPCW

Mountain Money

Mountain Money | February 5, 2024

By Doug Wells,
Roger GoldmanAlison Kuhlow
Published February 5, 2024 at 12:20 PM MST
Mountain Money explores America’s gun culture, with authors McWhirter and Elinson as they reveal the deep appeal of the AR-15, the awful havoc it wreaks, and the politics of reducing its toll. (0:00)

Then, the Heber Valley Business Resource Center shares information on the resources, services, training, and expertise offered to businesses and entrepreneurs. (25:27)

Mountain Money ends the hour celebrating Shabu’s 20th anniversary with brothers Bob and Kevin Valaika. (35:43)

