Mountain Money

Mountain Money | February 19, 2024

Published February 19, 2024 at 1:30 PM MST
Author John King recounts the saga of San Francisco’s Ferry Building as he explores the larger evolution along the waterfronts of cities everywhere. (00:10)

Then, Gretchen Ruck, Senior Advisor at Lockhaven Solutions, shares her expertise in examining the risk of adopting new technologies as we focus on the ins and outs of the IRS's new online filing application, Direct File. (21:33)

Mountain Money ends the hour exploring the use of AI technology to conceive and construct the most advanced, efficient and adaptive luxury homes with Charles Ochello, Founder and CEO of Vitruvius Design+Build. (37:19)

Doug Wells
Co-host of Mountain Money since 2012
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
Alison Kuhlow
KPCW co-host and producer of Mountain Money
