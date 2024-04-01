© 2024 KPCW

Mountain Money

Mountain Money | April 1, 2024

By Roger Goldman,
Alison Kuhlow
Published April 1, 2024 at 12:21 PM MDT
Explore the rise of shareholder activism with Rahul Menon, Assistant Professor of Management at the Krannert School of Management at Purdue University. (00:09)

Then, understand how Medicare coverage of weight loss drugs could provide a value to society of $1 trillion over ten years with Alison Sexton Ward, Research Scientist at the University of Southern California’s Schaeffer Center. (25:23)

Rounding out the hour, The Finishing School joins the show to talk about their new business in Heber City offering sewing classes. (41:55)

Mountain Money
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
Alison Kuhlow
KPCW co-host and producer of Mountain Money
